If you were around in the mid '80s you surely remember the hilarious comedy of Russia's Yakov Smirnoff. Though he may not be the household name he was during the tail end of the Cold War, Smirnoff still knows how to crack up a crowd, and he will do just that when he comes to the Stockton Performing Arts Center 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22.
Smirnoff's latest show is titled “Happily Ever Laughter: The Neuroscience of Romantic Relationships.” This show will explore Smirnoff's humorous thoughts on love and relationships while exploring the differences between men and women.
Tickets for the show are $33 for adults and $12 for children. Go to Stockton PAC.org to purchase tickets and for more info. The Stockton Performing Arts Center is located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive in Galloway.
— Ryan Loughlin
