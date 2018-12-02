TWELVE TWENTY-FOUR: THE HOLIDAY ROCK ORCHESTRA
LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, DEC. 7: $32, $37, $57
WHAT TO EXPECT: Twelve Twenty-Four is comprised of a six-piece rock band along with a string section and vocalists that perform their own takes on holiday favorites. The group has released several albums including “Light in the Dark” and “Miracle on Rock Street” and will perform selections from each at the Levoy on Friday night. Much like the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Twelve Twenty-Four combines heavy metal guitar and a progressive rock slant with Broadway-style theatrics to great effect.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.