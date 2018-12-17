jam hsiao
JAM HSIAO

HARD ROCK // 1 A.M. SUNDAY, DEC. 23; $68, $98, $128

WHAT TO EXPECT: Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao initially rose to fame in 2007 as a 20-year old on the television show “One Million Star” and released his self-titled debut album a year later. In 2009 he scored a hit single with “Princess,” released two albums and won “Best Male Singer” at the 15th Singapore Golden Music Awards. In addition to his successful music career, Hsiao has also found fame as an actor, appearing in several films. In the wee hours of Sunday morning he’ll bring his show to the Hard Rock, and fans won’t want to miss this unique opportunity to see him perform in the U.S.

HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

