Ever since they were kids, Donny and Marie Osmond liked to promote their musical individualities, which is just a fancy way of reciting their long time slogan about Marie being a little bit country and her big brother being a little bit rock ’n’ roll.
To a certain extent, the same thing applies to the newest generation of singing siblings, only their last names aren’t Osmond. And they don’t work different sides of the musical fence.
They’re the Perry kids, better known throughout country music circles as The Band Perry, a trio featuring big sister Kimberly on lead vocals and younger brothers Reid Perry and Neil Perry backing her up with instrumentals and vocals. At 8 p.m., Friday, May 10, they head to Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
But their notoriety within country music circles – industry executives and fans alike – has begun to fade.
That’s by design and is just the way the Perry siblings are trying to play it. A few years ago, they consciously made the decision to switch musical forms and become a pop music act.
Today, they’re on the second leg of a national tour behind last September’s release of their first non-country, five-song EP titled “Coordinates.”
They’ve crafted a more blended sound that’s definitely pop, but has a few other elements floating through the charts as well.
Neil Perry doesn’t deny that a discerning ear can pick out traces of country. But there’s also other sounds that come into play with the new sound, including rock.
“When we go in and we start writing music, we’re not really thinking of what genres are gonna come out on the other end. We just start writing songs and start producing,” says Neil Perry, 28, who plays mandolin and bouzouki. Together with his bass-playing brother Reid, 30, they also provide the background vocals to 35-year-old sister Kimberly’s lead singing.
Natives of the south – they were born in Mississippi and raised in Tennessee - Kimberly was singing in a group as a teenager, and her younger brothers, ages 10 and 8, were already knowledgeable enough about the music business they were out working as roadies for their sister’s band.
They were also learning to play instruments, write music and eventually, before they were even teenagers, began getting some stage time as an opening act for Kimberly’s band.
When their sister’s band split up, the boys teamed up with Kimberly to form The Band Perry and initially began churning out country tunes after signing their first contract in 2009.
They figured what happened to Kimberly – her band gradually splitting up – couldn’t happen to them because they shared an even stronger bond than music.
It was blood. Any band can break up; splitting up a family, though, is a whole different story, Neil Perry said.
Although they switched from one recording label to another in order to have more control over their material, the Perrys eventually went the independent route.
In 2017, they announced their change in musical genres from country to more of a pop format and began working on “Coordinates.” Released in September, the album peaked at No. 42 on Billboard’s U.S. Independent chart, a decent showing considering they were now an indie band and had done a 180 degree switch with their sound.
In addition to reinventing their music, there’s also the equally important matter of writing lyrics which, if penned properly, can tell more than just one story.
“I don’t know that you can really say lyrics only mean one thing. I think one of the really great things is that people can take away (from a song) whatever they want to, and I guess that’s the same thing with genres as well,” Perry says.
“If people hear a little bit of country in the new music, that’s great. If they heard a little bit of rock in the new music, that’s great, too. But I don’t think we go in (to the studio) thinking about what genre we want it to fit into anymore,” Perry continues. “We may have (in the past), but I think at this point for us it’s really freeing and exciting for us to just go in (to a studio) and create (music) without any kind of a box around what kind of music we can use and what we can’t use.”
