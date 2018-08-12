THE BEACH BOYS
OCEAN CITY MUSIC PIER // 6 AND 8:30 P.M. TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21 AND 22; $75
WHAT TO EXPECT: With their lush harmonies, impossibly catchy songs and classic summertime vibe, The Beach Boys are one of the finest groups in pop music history. While only Mike Love and Brian Johnston remain from the classic 1960s lineups, the group still sounds great and plays all of the classic hits every night. The Ocean City Music Pier is the perfect venue to take in a show like this that’s chock full of surf, sand and summertime imagery. Fans can expect to hear gems such as “California Girls,” “Fun, Fun Fun,” “Good Vibrations,” “Surfin’ Safari” and “409.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.