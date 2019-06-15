BURLESQUE SHOW
BORGATA // 9 P.M. THURSDAY, JUNE 20; $30
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Burlesque Show is back at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa with a quality cast of sexy performers who can make a hot summer night downright sweltering. The show features vaudeville blackout skits, dance productions and comedy as well as a healthy dose of sparkling rhinestone trimming and tassels. Anyone looking for a hot, fun night out needn’t look any further than the Burlesque Show.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.