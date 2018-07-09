ANDREW DICE CLAY
HARRAH’S // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, JULY 14; $45, $55, $65
WHAT TO EXPECT: Andrew Dice Clay became a controversial comedy sensation in the late 1980s and early ’90s with an act that on the surface was so cartoonishly crude that in retrospect, it’s tough to figure out why some people were so shocked and outraged. Clearly this is a character. With his slick back hair and leather jacket the Diceman will strut his stuff Friday night and fans can prepare for a night filled with all of the dirty nursery rhymes they can handle.
AndrewDiceClay.com, Caesars.com/harrahs-ac
