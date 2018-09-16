CLASSIC STONES LIVE FEATURING THE GLIMMER TWINS
LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22; $22, $47
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Glimmer Twins are a Rolling Stones tribute band which mimics not only the sound, but also the look of the classic rock n’ roll legends. Singer Keith Call and guitarist Bernie Bollendorf are the perfect Mick and Keith right down to the struts and poses. The band is top notch, recreating the classic sound of the Stones a few bands can. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing all of their favorites such as “Brown Sugar,” “Satisfaction,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Honky Tonk Woman.”
TheGlimmerTwins.com, Levoy.net
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.