Glimmer Twins

CLASSIC STONES LIVE FEATURING THE GLIMMER TWINS

LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22; $22, $47

WHAT TO EXPECT: The Glimmer Twins are a Rolling Stones tribute band which mimics not only the sound, but also the look of the classic rock n’ roll legends. Singer Keith Call and guitarist Bernie Bollendorf are the perfect Mick and Keith right down to the struts and poses. The band is top notch, recreating the classic sound of the Stones a few bands can. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing all of their favorites such as “Brown Sugar,” “Satisfaction,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Honky Tonk Woman.”

TheGlimmerTwins.com, Levoy.net

