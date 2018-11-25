GENERATION AXE (STEVE VAI, ZAKK WYLDE, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, NUNO BETTENCOURT AND TOSIN ABASI)
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, NOV. 30; $45, $55, $175, $275
WHAT TO EXPECT: Formed by Steve Vai in 2016, Generation Axe is a super group consisting of five guitar virtuosos. Vai, Wylde, Malmsteen, Bettencourt and Abasi take turns throughout the night with their own individual mini-sets and also come together for some epic collaborations. Fans can look forward to hearing Vai blow minds on “There’s a Fire in the House” and “Animal,” Abasi shred on “CAFO” and “Tempting Time,” Wylde rip it up on Black Sabbath’s “Into the Void,” Malmsteen blow the roof off with “Far Beyond the Sun” and Bettencourt melt some faces with Extreme’s “Get the Funk Out” and “Midnight Express.” The five superstars will jam out on covers by Queen, Focus and Deep Purple.
