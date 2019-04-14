THE SOUND OF MUSIC
CAESARS // VARIOUS TIMES, THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, APRIL18- 21; $48, $68
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Boardwalk will be alive with the sounds of music Saturday night as the classic musical comes to Caesars. With music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and a story by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, “The Sound of Music” is a timeless classic which tells the story of the von Trapp family in 1938 just before the annexation of Austria to Nazi Germany. The score includes standards such as “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and “The Sound of Music.” This production is a must-see for all fans of the film or theatrical version.
