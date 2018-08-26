THE JACKSONS
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1; $57.50, $97.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: Is there life after Michael Jackson for the Jacksons? Apparently so. The band of brothers has soldiered on without the “King of Pop,” and will perform all of the hits that made them teen idols in the 1970s. Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon will have the Hard Rock crowd singing and dancing along to “I’ll Be There,” “Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground),” “Dancing Machine,” “Things I Do For You,” “I Want You Back” and “ABC” as well as some solo material of Michael’s such as “Off the Wall,” “Rock With You” and “Working Day and Night.”
TheJacksons.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.