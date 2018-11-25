Big Shot

Big Shot

MIKE DELGUIDICE & BIG SHOT (CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF BILLY JOEL)

LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, NOV. 30; $35

WHAT TO EXPECT: Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot are a Billy Joel tribute band hailing from Joel’s native Long Island. What makes the band unique amongst tributes is that DelGuidice who handles lead vocals and piano, is actually a touring member of Billy Joel’s band, playing acoustic guitar and singing harmony vocals at venues such as Madison Square Garden. The rest of the band are no slouches either, with the musicians having shared the stage with Joel as well as the likes of Roger Daltrey, Donna Summer, Richie Blackmore, Tower of Power, Nine Days and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Those attending the show can expect to hear all of their Joel favorites performed by a band that’s as authentic as it gets.

BigShotTributeBand.com, Levoy.net

