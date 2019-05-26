DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND AND VANESSA COLLIER
LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, JUNE 1; $25, $30
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Dirty Dozen Brass Band originated in New Orleans in the late 1970s, carving their own path with elements of funk and bebop blending seamlessly with traditional jazz styling. These innovators rejuvenated their own local music scene and quickly began spreading their music around the world. On Saturday, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band will bring the sounds of “The Big Easy” to Millville when they take the stage at the Levoy Theatre. Fans won’t want to miss the chance to see this incredibly talented lineup of musicians raise the roof with a sound that’s inspiring and a presence that’s undeniable. As an added bonus, blues singer and saxophone player Vanessa Collier will open the show.
DirtyDozenBrass.com, Vanessa Collier.com, Levoy.net
