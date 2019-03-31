Dena Blizzard

Dena Blizzard, former Miss New Jersey and often an emcee for the Miss America preliminary competitions in Atlantic City, is in the running to be Kelly Ripa's new co-host on "Live with Kelly on ABC."

DENA BLIZZARD IN “ONE FUNNY MOTHER”

LEVOY THEATRE // 3 AND 7 P.M. SATURDAY, APRIL 6; $30, $35

WHAT TO EXPECT: Dena Blizzard, a married mother of three and former Miss New Jersey became a viral video star with her “One Funny Mother” videos. Her most popular videos include the “Back to School Rant,” “Chardonnay,” “Chardonnay Go,” “The Board Game For Wine Lovers” and “Other Shameless People.” Her off-Broadway show “One Funny Mother” is full of big laughs as Blizzard tries to answer the question of if she has gone crazy since having kids. It was recently awarded “Best One Woman Show” at the 2015 United Solo Festival in New York City.

