THE MONKEES
OCEAN RESORT // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 2; $59, $79
WHAT TO EXPECT: They say that music is the ultimate healer and on Saturday night concertgoers may need some healing after the recent passing of Monkees bassist Peter Tork. The remaining band members and their fans will use the night as a celebration of Tork’s life and of the music he helped to create. Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith will lead the band with favorites such as “Last Train to Clarksville,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday,” “Daydream Believer” and “I’m a Believer.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.