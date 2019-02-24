THE NEVERLY BROTHERS
RESORTS // VARIOUS SHOWTIMES AND DATES MARCH 3 THROUGH MARCH 31; $15
WHAT TO EXPECT: Returning to Resorts for another residency are The Neverly Brothers, a national touring act that trace the history of rock ’n’ roll’s roots from the pioneering 1950s through the excitement of the 1964 British Invasion. The band performs the music of Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly, Little Richard, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks and The Dave Clark Five. The Neverly Brothers lineup consists of Kevin Giragosian on vocals, guitar and harmonica, Kegham Giragosian on drums and vocals and Mike Bradburn on vocals, fiddle and stand-up bass. The show is one good time from start to finish.
