TODD RUNDGREN
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 4; $29, $39
WHAT TO EXPECT: Todd Rundgren has had much success as both an artist and a producer over the course of his 52 year career. The Upper Darby, PA native is known for his hits “We Gotta Get You Woman,” “Hello It’s Me,” “I Saw The Light” and “Bang the Drum All Day.” He’s produced classic albums for artists such as Badfinger, Grand Funk Railroad, Meatloaf and the New York Dolls. On Saturday he brings his brand of progressive rock to the Golden Nugget.
Todd-Rundgren.com, GoldenNugget.com/atlantic-city
