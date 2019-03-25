Another major headliner for Atlantic City's summer roster has just been announced. Comedian Adam Sandler will come to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City this June. The show takes place at 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Etess Arena.
The former "Saturday Night Live" funnyman's show is being billed as "Adam Sandler and Friends." The yet unannounced "friends" could potentially mean appearances from some of his other SNL buddies, such as David Spade, Rob Schneider, Chris Rock and more, as Sandler has toured with each of them in recent years. No official word has been given on the identities of any specific guests thus far.
Tickets for the show go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 29.
Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com for more info.
