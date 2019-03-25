Adam Sandler

Another major headliner for Atlantic City's summer roster has just been announced. Comedian Adam Sandler will come to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City this June. The show takes place at 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Etess Arena.

The former "Saturday Night Live" funnyman's show is being billed as "Adam Sandler and Friends." The yet unannounced "friends" could potentially mean appearances from some of his other SNL buddies, such as David Spade, Rob Schneider, Chris Rock and more, as Sandler has toured with each of them in recent years. No official word has been given on the identities of any specific guests thus far. 

Tickets for the show go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 29.

Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com for more info.

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Tags

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments