ADAM SANDLER
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, JUNE 21; $69, $89, $119, $139
WHAT TO EXPECT: Adam Sandler became a household name in the 1990s as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” alongside other comedic greats such as Chris Farley, David Spade, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider and Mike Myers. His film career took off in the mid-’90s with hits like “Billy Madison,” “Happy Gilmore” and “The Wedding Singer.” In recent years Sandler has returned to the stand-up stage where his show is part amusing stories and jokes and part hilarious musical bits.
