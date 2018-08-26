THE SPINNERS
CAPE MAY CONVENTION HALL // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, AUGUST 31; $48
WHAT TO EXPECT: Emerging from Detroit in the early 1960s with their pop, soul and R&B sound, The Spinners managed to remain popular and pump out hits for the better part of two decades. The lineup has changed over the years, but the spirit remains the same. Audiences at the Cape May Convention Hall will get to sing along to favorites such as “The Rubberband Man,” “I’ll Be Around,” “Then Came You,” “Could it Be I’m Fallin’ in Love,” “I’ll Always Love You,” “That’s What Girls are Made For” and “They Just Can’t Stop it (Games People Play).”
