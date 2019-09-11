TICKETS/INFORMATION
Tickets for all shows listed here are on sale now unless noted below.
Tickets just announced
Heather Land, Borgata, 9 p.m., Oct. 18, $35, $39. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, September 13.
Michael Bolton, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Dec. 7, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, September 13.
Earth, Wind & Fire, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Dec. 28, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13.
Human Nature, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 29 and 30, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13.
Week of Sept. 12
Travis Tritt & Charlie Daniels Band, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sep. 13, $69, $79 and $89.
World Champion Lou Neglia Presents Ring of Combat, Tropicana, 8:30 p.m., Sept. 13, $125.
Ratt, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sep. 14, $29, $35, $39.
Jeff Foxworthy, Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Sept. 14, $40, $49.50, $59.50, $69.50.
Craft Beer Festival, Golden Nugget, 8 p.m., Sept. 14, $59.
Harvest Brew Fest, Cape May MAC Festival, 10 a.m., Sept. 14, Free.
Bourbon & Chocolate, Borgata, Longbar, 1 p.m., Sept. 14, $44.
High Noon: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Sept. 14, $17, $22.
Atlantic City Jazz Fest, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7 p.m., Sept. 14, $45, $65, $85, $110.
Tilman Ferrtitta Book Signing, Golden Nugget, Time TBA, Sept. 17, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Sept. 19
Anjelah Johnson, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Sept. 20, $24.40, $44.50, $64.50.
Flashback Fridays with Spirit of Asbury Revue (Artists of Asbury Park Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 pm., Sept. 20, Free.
Mr. & Mrs. America: Andrew Dice Clay & Roseanne Barr, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Sept. 20, $45, $55, $65.
Morris Day & The Time with Sheila E, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 20, $69, $79, $89.
Jake Owen, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Sept. 21, $32.50, $42.50, $52.50..
A Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Sept. 21, $55.
Vic DiBitetto, Borgata, Music Box, 7 and 10 p.m., Sept. 21, $29, $39.
Miss’D America Pageant, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 21, $35, $65.
REO Speedwagon, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Sept. 21, Ticket price TBA.
Shinedown, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7 p.m., Sept. 21, $59.
An Evening with the Celebrity Housewives, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Sept. 21, $29.50, $44.50, $64.50.
Miss’d America Post Pageant Party, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 10 p.m., Sept. 21, $10.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Cinderella, Caesars, 4 p.m., Sept. 22, $38, $48.
Musical Tribute to Carol King, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 25, $43.
Week of Sept 26
The Linda Ronstadt Experience with Tristan McIntosh, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 26, $25.
Flashback Fridays with Refugee (Tom Petty Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m,. Sept. 27, Free
J. Balvin, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 27, $69, $149.
Journey, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Sept. 27 and 28, $69, $99, $129, $159.
Woodstock 50th Revival Tribute to Janis Joplin and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Sept. 27, $34, $39.
Julio Iglesias, *CANCELLED* Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Sept. 28, THIS SHOW HAS BEEN CANCELLED
Celebrity Boxing Presents Lenny Dykstra vs. Chris Morgan "The Angry Bagel Guy," Showboat, 7 p.m. Sept 28, $50.
Chevy Chase Presents Caddyshack, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 28, $59, $69, $79, $89.
Loverboy, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Sept. 28, $49, $59.
Week of Oct. 3
Flashback Fridays with Glass Houses (Billy Joel Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Oct. 4, Free.
Foreigner, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 4, $59, $79, $99.
Savion Glover & The Ideal Ensemble, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 4, $32, $57.
12th Annual Atlantic City Cinefest, Dante Hall, Oct. 4 through 6, $5, $25, $40.
Paw Patrol Live!, Boardwalk Hall, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Oct. 5 and 6, Ticket price TBA.
Kathleen Madigan, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 5, $35, $39.
The Return of Kenny Vance, Hard Rock, Sound waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 5, $35, $45, $55.
Sebastian Maniscalco, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., Oct 5, $79, $99, $109, $129.
Jefferson Starship, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Oct. 5, $25, $35.
Eric Kearns, Resorts, 8 p.m., Oct. 6, Ticket price TBA.
John Ciotta, Resorts, 8 p.m., Oct. 8, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Oct. 10
Post Malone with Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 11, $110.50; $150.50.
The Temptations and The Four Tops, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 11. Ticket price TBA.
Kenny G, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Oct. 11, $52, $72, $82
Flashback Fridays with Riders on the Storm (Doors Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Oct. 11, Free.
Candice Guardino’s Italian Bred, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 12, $30, $35.
The Genesis Show – ’81 Abacab Tour, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Oct. 12, $40.
Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 12, $39, $59, $79, $99, $150, $250, $500, $1000.
Yas Queen with Remember Jones, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 12, Ticket price TBA.
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Levoy Theatre, 3 p.m., Oct. 13, $29, $34.
Lewis Black, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 11 and 8 p.m., Oct. 12, $65, $75.
Deon Cole, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Oct. 12, $34.50, $49.50, $64.50
So You Think you Can Dance Live! 2019, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Oct. 12, Ticket Price TBA.
Nikos Vertis, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Oct. 12, $95, $115, $135, $150, $175.
The Four Italian Tenors, Resorts, 8 p.m., Oct. 12, $35, $45, $55.
Atlantic City Comedy Festival featuring Mike Epps, Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford, Earthquake, DC Young Fly, Kountry Wayne, Tommy Davidson, George Wallace, Mark Curry, Karlous Miller and TuRae, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 12 and 13, $59, $75, $87, $125.
Week of Oct. 17
Jo Koy, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 18, $29, $39, $49.
The Isley Brothers & Pointer Sisters, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 18, $59, $79, $89.
Flashback Fridays with Unforgettable Fire (U2 Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Oct. 18, Free.
Heather Land, Borgata, 9 p.m., Oct. 18, $35, $39.
Lunch & Learn with Wolfgang Puck’s Executive Chef Aram Mardigian, Borgata, Wolfgang Puck American Grille, 11:30 a.m., Oct. 19, $59.
Tower of Power, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 19, $35, $45 and $55.
Roy Wood Jr., Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 19, $25.
Totally 80’s Homecoming, Resorts, 8 p.m., Oct. 19, $25.
Eddie B, Harrah’s, The Waterfront, 8 p.m., Oct. 19, $39.50, $54.50, $64.50.
Steve Martin and Martin Short, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Oct. 19, $79, $99, $139.
The Spinners, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Oct. 19, $25, $35, $45.
Eaglemania, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 19, $34.
Darci Lynne, Caesars, Time TBD, Oct. 19, Ticket price TBD.
Tropicana’s Beer & Whiskey Festival, Tropicana, 2 p.m., Oct. 19, $35.
Ms. Senior America Pageant, Resorts, 1 and 7 p.m., Oct. 22; 1 p.m., Oct. 23 and 24, $25, $30, $35.
Week of Oct. 24
Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, Levoy Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 24, $32, $37.
The Tubes, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 25, $29.
Rocky Horror 45th Anniversary Tour Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 25, Ticket price TBA.
Hanson, Caesars, 9 p.m., Oct. 25, $49.50.
Bollywood Dance Spectacular, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 26, $39.
Halloqueen, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 26, $25, $75.
Al Bano & Romina Power, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 26, $85, $95, $125, $150, $200, $300, $400, $500.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Dracula, Caesars, 7 p.m., Oct. 26, $39, $48.
Week of Oct. 31
Cole Swindell, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m, Nov. 1, $59.
Cheech & Chong, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Nov. 1, $49, $59, $69.
Smokey Robinson, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Nov. 1, $49, $69, $79, $89.
Ruban Stoddard, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 1, $29, $35.
Elvis: Seen/Unseen, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 2, $59, $69, $129.
Larry the Cable Guy, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Nov. 2, Ticket price TBA.
Fiesta Caliente, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 9 p.m., Nov. 2, $59, $79, $99, $125, $150.
Puddles Pity Party, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Nov. 2, $34.50, $49.50.
Week of Nov. 7
Cowboy Junkies, Grunin Center, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 7, $29, $49.
Flashback Fridays with Satisfaction (Rolling Stones Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Nov. 8, Free.
Home Free – Dive Bar Saints World Tour, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Nov. 8,$19.50, $34.50, $49.50.
Margarita Madness, Borgata, Gypsy Bar, 4 p.m., Nov. 8, $44.
Spago Pop Up, Borgata, Wolfgang Puck American Grille, 6 p.m., Nov. 8, Ticket price TBA.
Chef’s Table at Borgata Buffet, Borgata, Borgata Buffet, 7 p.m., Nov. 8, $75.
Perfectly Paired at the Wine Bar, Borgata, Marketplace Eatery, 7 p.m., Nov. 8, $75.
The Schulson Collective, Borgata, Izakaya, 7 p.m., Nov. 8, $99.
Moneyline Meatball Mayhem, Borgata, Moneyline Bar & Book, 7 p.m., Nov. 8, $39.
Old Homestead Caymus Vineyards Wine Dinner, Borgata, Old Homestead, 8 p.m., Nov. 8, $249.
Liquid Gold, Borgata, Level One, 8 p.m., Nov. 8, Ticket price TBA.
Bubble Bash…by Laurent Perrier, Borgata, Immersion Pool at the Water Club, 8 p.m., Nov. 8, $79.
Pantry Pampered – Food Facials at Immersion Pool, Borgata, Immersion Pool at the Water Club, 9:30 a.m., Nov. 9, $65.
Metro Morning Eggstravaganza, Borgata, Metropolitan, 10 a.m., Nov. 9, $39.
Cocktails, Crudo & Ceviche, Borgata, Wolfgang Puck American Grille, 11:30 a.m., Nov. 9, $59.
Through Rose Colored Glasses, Borgata, Tesoro Lounge, 11 a.m., Nov. 9, $69.
Lunch with Bobby, Borgata, Bobby Flay Steak, 11:30 a.m., Nov. 9, $125.
Symon Says…Pasta!, Borgata, Angeline, 11:30 a.m., Nov. 9, $99.
Get Some Dim Sum, Borgata, N.O.W., noon, Nov. 9, $49.
In the Kitchen with Executive Chef Tom Biglan, Borgata, Starbucks, 1 p.m., Nov. 9, $65.
Tito’s Toasts Gluten Free, Borgata, Longbar, 1 p.m., Nov. 9, $49.
Magic of Marzipan, Borgata, Event Center, 1 p.m., Nov. 9, $39.
Holiday Lunch and Learn with Alex Guarnaschelli, Borgata, Angeline, 2 p.m., Nov. 9, $99.
Bobby Flay Cookbook Signing of Bobby Flay at home, Borgata, Bobby Flay Steak, 2:30 p.m., Nov. 9, Ticket price TBA.
Bubble it Up!, Borgata, Gypsy Bar, 3 p.m., Nov. 9, $44.
Savor Borgata, The Ultimate Food Experience, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 9, $89.
Bad Company, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 9, $59, $79. $99.
Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Nov. 9, $58, $68, $88.
Skid Row with Special Guests Great White, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 9, $59, $69.
Week of Nov. 14
Paul Anka, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Nov. 15, $79.50, $99.50, $139.50.
Sting, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 15, $89, $109.
Whoopi Goldberg, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Nov. 15, $59, $69, $79.
Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Nov. 15, $44.50, $59.50.
Boz Scaggs, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Nov. 16, $89. RESCHEDULED FROM JULY 1.
An Evening of Motown, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Nov. 16, Ticket price TBA.
An Evening with Jon Dorenbos, Borgata, Music Box, 7 and 10 p.m., Nov. 16, $65, $75.
Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Christmas, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Nov. 20, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Nov. 21
Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 22, $55, $59.
Tool with Killing Joke, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Nov. 22, Ticket price TBA.
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Nov. 22, $24, $29.
The Doobie Brothers, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 22, $49, $64, $79.
John Cleese, Caesars, 8 p.m., Nov. 23, $63, $73, $88.
Il Divo: A Holiday Song Celebration, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 23, Ticket price TBA.
Goo Goo Dolls, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Nov. 23, $69, $79.
JB Smoove, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., Nov. 23, $39.
Back in Black, the True AC/DC Experience, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Nov. 23, $25.
Alice Cooper, Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Nov. 23, Ticket price TBA.
The British Invasion Years, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Nov. 23, $29, $34.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents It’s a Shore Holiday, Caesars, 4 p.m., Nov. 24, $39, $48.
Week of Nov. 28
Jonas Brothers, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 29, $89.95, $109.95, $119.95, $169.95, $199.95, $239.95.
Celtic Woman, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Nov. 29, $63, $73, $103.
Tony Orlando, Resorts, 8 p.m., Nov. 30, $55, $65, $75.
El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico, Tropicana, 9 p.m., Nov. 30, $57, $67, $113.
Tanya Tucker, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Nov. 30, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Dec. 5
Lee Ann Rimes, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 6, $44, $54, $64.
Mike DelGuidice, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Dec. 7, $31.50, $35.00.
Michael Bolton, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Dec. 7, Ticket price TBA.
Luann De Lesseps, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Dec. 7, $55, $65.
2019 WBFF Atlantic City Fitness & Fashion Spectacular, Resorts, Dec. 7,
Week of Dec. 12
Flashback Fridays with Completely Unchained (Van Halen Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Dec. 13, Free.
Rick Springfield & Richard Marx, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 13, $89, $99.
Jazzy Holiday with Eddie Morgan & Rek’d 4 Jazz, Dante Hall, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 13, $20, $25, $35.
Jackie Evancho, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Dec. 14, $44, $49.
Sirius XM The Pulse Presents: O.A.R., Tropicana, 8 p.m., Dec. 14, $68.50, $73.50.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents The Nutcracker, Caesars, 4 p.m., Dec. 15,
Week of Dec. 19
Eileen Ivers, Levoy Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 19, $32, $37.
Top of the World — A Carpenter’s Tribute, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Dec. 20, $34, $49.
Straight No Chaser, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Dec. 21, $39.50, $49.50, $65.
Week of Dec. 26
Jim Breuer, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 27 and 28, $34, $44, $49.
Earth, Wind & Fire, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Dec. 28, Ticket price TBA.
Bert Kreischer, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Dec. 28, $29, $39, $49.
Human Nature, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 29 and 30, Ticket price TBA.
Best of Philly Sound – The Trammps, The Delfonics, & Blue Magic, Tropicana, 10 p.m., Dec. 31, $50, $60, $70, $80.
The Indoor Auto Racing Series Napa Auto Parts Classic, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 31 and 7 p.m., Feb. 1, $15, $17, $20.
Week of Jan. 9
Shin Lim, Borgata, Event Center, 6 p.m., Jan. 11, $45, 485, $185.
Week of Jan. 30
The Indoor Auto Racing Series Napa Auto Parts Classic, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 31 and 7 p.m., Feb. 1, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Feb. 20 (2020)
Celine Dion, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 22, $246.50.
Theresa Caputo, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Feb. 22, $65, $75, $94, $125.
Eros Ramazzotti, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, $79, $119, $149, $199, $250.
Week of March 5
2020 MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, Boardwalk Hall, March 10 through 14, $80, $105.
Mid Atlantic BBQ Expo 2020, Showboat, March 6 and 7, Ticket price TBA.
Week of March 14
Yesterday Once More, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., March 18, $38.
Week of March 26
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Papa & Sinatra: Their Way, Caesars, 7 p.m., March 28, $45.
Atlantic City Beer Week 2020, AC Convention Center, March 30 through April 5, Ticket price TBA.
Week of April 2
The 2020 Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, Atlantic City Convention Center, April 3 and 4, Ticket price TBA.
Week of April 16
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Midsummer Night’s Dream, Caesars, 4 p.m., April 19, $45.
Week of May 14
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Romeo & Juliet, Caesars, 4 p.m., May 17, $45.
Week of June 4
Philadelphia Fusion, Boardwalk Hall, noon, June 6, Ticket price TBA.
ONGOING SHOWS
Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays through October, $30.
Jimmy Mazz, Resorts, 8 p.m., Oct. 1, 3, 14, 16, 20, and 27, Ticket price TBA.
The Burlesque Holiday Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 27 through Jan. 1, $30.
Michael McGeehan, Resorts, various times, Sept 3 through Sept. 30, $15.
Jingle: A Whimsical Wonderland, Tropicana, various times, Nov. 24 through Dec. 20, $30.
