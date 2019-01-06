DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE!
BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, JAN. 11; $59, $79, $99
WHAT TO EXPECT: The popular television show “Dancing With The Stars” hits the road with a live show featuring some of the best dancers in show business. The winter tour is a brand new production featuring all the styles of dance featured on the ABC show including ballroom, jazz, modern and hip-hop. The lineup of dancers features Hayley Erbert, Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber and Alan Bersten.
