After more than 50 years of blending their five distinctive voices, winning seven Grammy Awards, recording a bunch of Top 10 hits and selling tens of millions of recordings while producing a sound no one could accurately label, change has been inevitable within the vocal ensemble known as The 5th Dimension.
It doesn’t happen very often, because singers who are chosen to join the group tend to make it a full-time job, if not a career. But between age and illness and retirement and yes, even death, there have been moments when Florence LaRue, one of The 5th Dimension’s original singers who now fronts the group, has had to search for a new voice.
LaRue says there’s one guiding principle when she sits down to hear a singer try out for the group.
“We want the music to sound like the records, but you can never duplicate an original. So what we look for in a (new) person is what I call The 5th Dimension personality,” she says. “I am very proud to be part of a group that is very family oriented, so when you come to a show you can bring your grandchildren, your grandmother and enjoy the show and the music. As a matter of fact, one time we had four generations at the show.”
LaRue generally sang lead vocals when she, Marilyn McCoo, Billy Davis Jr., Ron Townson and Lamonte McLemore first began performing as 20-somethings in California in the mid-1960s. They called themselves The Versatiles.
They made several recordings, but it wasn’t until they changed their name to The 5th Dimension that their music really began to sell and scored well on a variety of different music charts.
Unlike other groups that develop a sound, grow bored with it and unsuccessfully try to find a different sound the public will like, The 5th Dimension knows which side its musical bread is buttered on, and that’s right where they’re going to stay.
“We don’t want to change The 5th Dimension,” LaRue, 74, says. “We want to stay within our genre (of music). And it’s hard to pinpoint that, because we’re not R&B, we’re not pop or rock. I mean, we even did (the classical piece) ‘Festa la Juva’ from (the opera) ‘Pagliacci’ once.”
But someone came up with an expression decades ago that best describes the different sounds the group had on hits tunes like “Up, Up and “Away,” “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Wedding Belle Blues” and many others.
“Someone came up with the term ‘champagne soul,’ and I really liked that,” she says during a recent chat from her California home. “That was the best way to describe our music.”
LaRue will lead The 5th Dimension onto the stage of the Superstar Theater at Resorts Casino Hotel 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24. The show is the one major annual fundraiser for the Schultz-Hill Foundation, which underwrites arts, history and education programs for everyone from school kids to seasoned seniors.
When The 5th Dimension is on tour, as they are this summer, LaRue enjoys creating each show from scratch. Unlike other groups that develop a set list for a tour and then rarely stray from it, LaRue likes to first consider the audience they’ll be working for before developing the list of what they’ll sing.
Not to worry, fans. Even if the group does something a little unusual and dusts off an aria once synonymous with the late opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti, they’ll still do all of the big hits from the 1960s and '70s that made The 5th Dimension so popular.
It’s not just American audiences who are still hooked on The 5th Dimension sound, either. The group regularly tours Europe and portions of the Far East. Once those folks become fans, they’ll keep coming back to every show, LaRue says. She and the rest of the group really appreciate their loyalty.
“In the United States, it’s seems like everyone is looking for the newest group with the newest record,” she says. “Don’t get me wrong. We love our American fans. But in Europe and (Asia), once you have a hit and you’re big, it’s forever. You can always go back. They really appreciate your music no matter how old it is.”
Perhaps one reason The 5th Dimension has remained active after more than 50 years is because both they and their fans are comfortable within their musical genre — whatever it is — and have no desire to hear a new sound just because they’ve made it to the 21st century.
Although she enjoys performing on the Boardwalk because she was born in New Jersey and raised in the Philadelphia suburb of Glenside, LaRue is especially excited about performing at an Atlantic City fundraiser that supports the arts, especially programs for school kids and seniors in South Jersey.
“In some places, they’ve taken music out of the schools,” LaRue says. “You know, when they downsize (schools), the arts are usually the first thing to go. So the young people don’t learn or know about melodies. When I was in school, I was in chorus, I was in the orchestra. But now that’s not (as) available for the young people. That’s why I’m so excited that the Schultz-Hill Foundation is promoting musical programs and art and historical and musical programs for the young people and for the seniors.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.