THE WHISPERS: SAY YES TOUR
CAESARS // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, MAY 10; $65, $75
WHAT TO EXPECT: The sweet sounds of The Whispers will fill the Circus Maximus Theater on Friday night as the group makes a stop on their Say Yes Tour. The Whispers rose to the top of the R&B charts in 1969 with “The Time Has Come” and a year later were back with “Seems Like I Gotta Do Wrong.” Other later hits include “And the Beat Goes On,” “It’s a Love Thing,” “Lady” and “Rock Steady.” The group was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2003 and into the Soul Music Hall of Fame in 2012. Fans attending the concert can look forward to hearing all of their big hits.
