NORM MACDONALD
BORGATA // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 6; $35, $45
WHAT TO EXPECT: Norm MacDonald is a comedian, actor and writer who is best known for his five years as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” during the 1990s. While on SNL MacDonald anchored “Weekend Update” and proved to be one of the most outrageously funny anchors in the show’s history. The comic got his opportunity to do his own sitcom with ABC’s “The Norm Show” which ran for three seasons beginning in 1999. Through it all MacDonald has managed to maintain a successful stand-up career and has always been regarded as one of the best in the business by his peers. His laid-back, sarcastic approach has endeared him to his legions of fans.
ARI SHAFFIR
BORGATA // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 6; $25, $35
WHAT TO EXPECT: Stand-up comedian Ari Shaffir worked his way up through the comedy clubs in Los Angeles and began to obtain a larger following with his video series “The Amazing Racist.” In 2010 he hosted the show “This is Not Happening” and in 2017 Shaffir’s comedy special “Double Negative” premiered on Netflix. On Saturday he brings his act to Borgata where fans will be treated to an outrageous night of comedy where no topic is off limits. Shaffir is a natural onstage who seems to keep getting better as the years go on.
JOHNNY MATHIS
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 7; $89
WHAT TO EXPECT: Crooner Johnny Mathis has performed for his fans since the 1950s and on Saturday will do it again at Golden Nugget. Mathis first scored hits in the ’50s, released several classic albums in the ’60s and topped the charts in 1978 with “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late.” Mathis concerts also contain a healthy dose of pop and jazz standards and those attending Saturday’s show can look forward to hearing hits such as “Misty,” “Chances Are” and the aforementioned “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late.”
CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE PRESENTS: PINK FLOYD DARK SIDE OF THE MOON
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 7; $20
WHAT TO EXPECT: Founded by Craig Martin in 2003, Classic Albums Live is a collection of pro musicians who have devoted themselves to recreating some of the most iconic albums in rock history. Back in May of this year they performed Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” at the Hard Rock and this time around they return to tackle the immortal “Dark Side of the Moon.” An album that’s so revered it’s practically a religion, it features Pink Floyd at the height of their powers, pushing the sonic boundaries of the time to create the ultimate masterpiece. Fans will get to hear standout tracks such as “Money,” “Time” and “The Great Gig in the Sky” and more Saturday night.
PETE DAVIDSON
CAESARS // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 7; $44.50, $64.50, $84.50, $103, $128
WHAT TO EXPECT: Pete Davidson is a stand-up comedian who is best known as a current cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” As a comic he frequently delves into his personal life, making light of past relationships, sex, religion, growing pains, loss and drug use. His honesty onstage has always made him appealing to audiences who find they can often relate to his stories.
OPM HITMAKERS
GOLDEN NUGGET // 4 P.M. SUNDAY, SEPT. 8; $68, $88, $108
WHAT TO EXPECT: Golden Nugget has assembled an all-star lineup of original Filipino music’s best to take the stage on Sunday. The iconic Haji Alejandro, Nonoy Zuniga, Rey Valera and Marco Sison have come together for their final tour to perform all of their big hits and production numbers for their fans. It promises to be a night like no other.
