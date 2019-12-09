SCOTT XAVIER
GOLDEN NUGGET, CHART HOUSE // 6:30 P.M. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12; SOLD OUT
WHAT TO EXPECT: Those looking to submerge themself into the world of magic and mind-reading will want to spend an evening with forensic mentalist Scott Xavier at Chart House on Thursday night. Beginning with an exquisite four-course meal consisting of an appetizer, salad, choice of entrée and dessert, the evening then progresses to an entertaining, mind-bending experience complete with hypnosis, intrigue and plenty of laughs. Xavier’s unique talents never cease to amaze.
COMPLETELY UNCHAINED (VAN HALEN TRIBUTE)
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, DEC. 13; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: Whether you’re a Van Halen or “Van Hagar” fan, the tribute band Completely Unchained has got you covered. With an extensive repertoire featuring the hit songs sung by both David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar, the band demonstrates why Van Halen ruled the world for the better part two decades. Completely Unchained has the looks, the costumes, the acrobatics and the musical chops necessary to do a proper tribute and leave Van Halen fans screaming for more. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing favorites such as “Dance the Night Away,” “Running With the Devil,” “Jump,” “Panama,” “Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love,” “Why Can’t This Be Love” and “Dreams.”
RICK SPRINGFIELD AND RICHARD MARX
BORGATA // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, DEC. 13; $89, $99
WHAT TO EXPECT: 1980’s hit-makers Rick Springfield and Richard Marx will share the same bill on Friday night at the Borgata for a night of familiar rockers and ballads performed stripped-down and acoustically. Springfield’s massive 1981 hit “Jessie’s Girl” is one of the catchiest, most enduring power pop songs of the era, and the Australian rocker will perform it along with other favorites such as “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Affair of the Heart” and “Love Somebody.” Meanwhile Marx will hit the crowd with his pop rock arsenal of hits such as “Right Here Waiting,” “Should Have Known Better,” “Don’t Mean Nothing,” “Satisfied” and “Hazard.” As an added bonus, on this current tour Springfield and Marx have shared the stage, performing together on several songs.
TED VIGIL: A ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS (JOHN DENVER TRIBUTE)
LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, DEC. 13; $32, $35
WHAT TO EXPECT: Singer Ted Vigil looks and sounds so much like a young John Denver it’s almost a little scary. Vigil has performed since the age of 10 as a drummer and vocalist, and has been doing his tribute to Denver since 2006. On Friday night he’ll bring a Rocky Mountain Christmas to Millville. Those attending can look forward to hearing hits such as “Take Me Home Country Roads,” “Annie’s Song,” “Thank God I’m a Country Song,” “Rocky Mountain High” and “Leaving on a Jet Plane” as well as favorites from Denver’s classic 1975 album “Rocky Mountain Christmas.”
JACKIE EVANCHO
LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, DEC. 14; $44, $49
WHAT TO EXPECT: Although she’s only 19 years old, Jackie Evancho has racked up a career’s worth of accolades since she first entered a talent contest at the age of 7. Over the years she’s released numerous albums, starred in several PBS concert specials, finished second on Season 5 of “America’s Got Talent,” performed the national anthem at a Pittsburgh Pirates game and was the youngest person to ever perform a solo concert at New York’s Lincoln Center. Those attending Evancho’s concert at the Levoy Theatre on Saturday will enjoy a relaxing evening of classical crossover and pop music.
THE CULT
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, DEC. 13; $39, $54, $69
WHAT TO EXPECT: A hard rocking band from England, dynamic singer Ian Astbury and powerhouse guitarist Billy Duffy have been leading The Cult since the band’s formation in 1983. With a post-punk, almost gothic style that blends soaring choruses with killer rock riffs, The Cult has always been a powerhouse live band. On their current tour, the band is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the landmark 1989 album “Sonic Temple.” Although songs from “Sonic Temple” will take center stage, The Cult will also perform songs from the rest of their studio albums.
JAZZY HOLIDAY WITH EDDIE MORGAN & REK’D 4 JAZZ
DANTE HALL // 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY, DEC. 13; $18, $20, $30
WHAT TO EXPECT: Formed in 2010, Eddie Morgan & REK’D 4 JAZZ have been mainstays in South Jersey, performing from Atlantic City down to Cape May and everything in between. The band specializes in funky jazz, standards, ballads and R&B. On Friday night they’ll bring some spirit to Dante Hall with their jazzy take on holiday classics. Morgan and the band will have the crowd tapping and swinging along to their infectious groove.
JULIO IGLESIAS
OCEAN CASINO RESORT // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, DEC. 13; $69, $99, $159, $275
WHAT TO EXPECT: During the 1970s and 1980s, there was no Latin star bigger than Julio Iglesisas. The singer has sold over 100 million albums worldwide throughout his career and has maintained a broad appeal by singing in various languages including Spanish, English, Italian and French. Some of his hits include “Manuela” and “Begin the Beguine.” Iglesias also became well known for his duets, including “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before” with Willie Nelson, “All of You” with Diana Ross and “My Love” with Stevie Wonder. Fans at Ocean Casino Resort can look forward to hearing these hits and more on Friday night.
BRENDAN SCHAUB
BORGATA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, DEC. 14; $39
WHAT TO EXPECT: Generally speaking, there isn’t much funny about those who square off the in the octagon for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. But that’s not the case for Brendan Schaub, a 36-year old former mixed martial artist who traded in the gloves for a microphone and first performed as a stand-up at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles in 2016. Earlier this year Schaub’s first comedy special “You’d Be Surprised” debuted on Showtime. On Saturday night, the bruiser comic will head to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa to deliver a knockout show to those in attendance.
BORGATA HOLIDAY SHOW
BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13, 4 AND 7 P.M. SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14 AND 3 P.M. SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15; $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: Some of the world’s best tribute artists will swing into town this weekend to perform at the Borgata Holiday Show. Accompanied by a band and dancers, the singers will belt out holiday favorites in the styles of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Barbara Streisand, Dean Martin and Johnny Mathis. This festive show will have you reminiscing about holidays of years past and getting excited for the one yet to come.
O.A.R.
TROPICANA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, DEC. 14; $68, $73, $78, $83
WHAT TO EXPECT: O.A.R. has proven to be the most enduring jam band of its generation. From humble beginnings as a local Ohio State University band to a national headliner within just a few years, O.A.R. achieved it all with a sound that’s a mixture of reggae, folk, ska and roots rock. Their classic albums include “In Between Now and Then,” “Stories of a Stranger” and “King.” On Saturday night the band will make its way to Tropicana Atlantic City for a show that will be full of improvisation and lots of great surprises.
A.C. BALLET PRESENTS THE NUTCRACKER
CAESARS // 4 P.M. SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15; $35, $45, $50
WHAT TO EXPECT: With a chill in the air, lines at the stores and lights on the houses, it’s time for another favorite tradition- The Atlantic City Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker.” The Atlantic City Ballet was formed in 1982 by Phyllis Papa and is made up of professional dancers from all over the globe. The company offers fully-staged performances, educational programs and community outreach initiatives all the while maintaining the highest level of excellence. Beautiful costumes, a brilliant score and graceful dancing highlight this unforgettable show. With “The Nutcracker” The Atlantic City Ballet brings a Holiday classic to Caesars that the whole family will enjoy.
