joel McHale

Funny dude Joel McHale comes to Trop on Saturday.

JOEL MCHALE

TROPICANA//8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 23; SOLD OUT

WHAT TO EXPECT: Joel McHale got his start as a member of the cast of “Almost Live!” a sketch comedy television show in Seattle. After moving to Los Angeles he landed roles on “CSI: Miami,” “Will & Grace” and “Lords of Dogtown.” McHale landed the gig hosting “The Soup” in 2004 and in 2009 starred on the sitcom “Community.” In 2018 he briefly had his own Netflix talk show “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale." As a stand-up, McHale’s satirical, sarcastic style of humor always gets big laughs.

JoelMcHale.com, Tropicana.net

