YESTERDAY ONCE MORE
CAESARS // 3:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18; $38
WHAT TO EXPECT: Yesterday Once More is a show starring four vocalists paying tribute to the music of The Carpenters, ABBA, The Mamas and the Papas and The 5th Dimension. An excellently choreographed production featuring humor and top-notch performances, Yesterday Once More is a feel-good show for a fun night out. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing Carpenters classics such as “Top of the World,” “Close to You” and “We’ve Only Just Begun, ABBA hits “Dancing Queen,” Mamma Mia” and “Take a Chance on Me,” Mamas and the Papa’s songs such as “California Dreaming” and Monday Monday” along with the Fifth Dimension staples “Up Up and Away,” “Aquarius” and “Let the Sunshine In.”
ADAM SANDLER
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 14; $
WHAT TO EXPECT: Adam Sandler emerged as a hilarious force in the 1990s as part of one of the greatest “Saturday Night Live” casts which included other comedic greats such as Chris Farley, David Spade, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider and Mike Myers. In 1995 his film career took off with “Billy Madison” and Sandler was off and running, starring in “Happy Gilmore,” “The Wedding Singer” and “Grown Ups.” After years of focusing on movies, Sandler recently made a successful return to where it all began onstage as a stand-up. On Saturday he brings his amusing stories, jokes and hysterical musical bits to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
FLASHBACK FRIDAYS WITH KASHMIR (LED ZEPPELIN TRIBUTE)
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 13; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: It’s time to get the led out on Friday night at Golden Nugget when Kashmir returns for Flashback Friday. The four-piece Led Zeppelin tribute band was formed in 2000 by lead singer Jean Violet and consists of guitarist Andy Urban, bassist Paul Cooper and drummer Felix Hanemann. The band has it all from the look, to the sound, to the instrumentation and stage show. Fans can look forward to hearing favorites such as “Black Dog,” “Heartbreaker,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “Kashmir” and many more.
JAY MOHR
HARD ROCK//8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 14; $24, $29, $34
WHAT TO EXPECT: Jay Mohr is a comedian and actor originally from Verona who got his start on “Saturday Night Live” from 1993 through 1995. Since that time Mohr has starred in films such as “Jerry Maguire,” “Picture Perfect,” “Pay it Forward” and “The Groomsmen” as well as on television shows like “Ghost Whisperer” and “Gary Unmarried.” As a stand-up, his good-natured, witty approach has endeared him to audiences, while his impressions have left people both amazed and in hysterics.
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
TROPICANA // 4 P.M. SUNDAYS THROUGH APRIL 26; $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: Most people alive today never got a chance to experience the Rat Pack in their prime when they ruled the entertainment world with their talent, charm, charisma and flair. The Rat Pack: Back in Town is a tribute show that gives audiences a chance to step back in time and get a glimpse of what it was like to see Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. perform. The show features the ad-libs and comedy bits that the Rat Pack were famous for along with plenty of classic songs such as “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Everybody Loves Somebody,” Mr. Bojangles,” “New York, New York,” “That’s Amore,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head,” “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “The Candy Man,” “Luck Be a Lady” and “Birth of the Blues.
THE PETTYBREAKERS
LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 14; $29, $34
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Pettybreakers began as a regional Tom Petty tribute band, and ended up growing into a nationally touring act that were featured on AXS-TV’s “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands.” The five-piece band has the sound of the Heartbreakers nailed and their set lists include songs from throughout Petty’s career, focusing on the classics that made him a legend. Those attending Saturday night’s concert at the Levoy Theatre can look forward to hearing favorites such as “American Girl,” “Refugee,” “Free Fallin’,” “Don’t Do Me Like That,” “Running Down a Dream,” “I Won’t Back Down,” “Listen to Her Heart,” “Learning to Fly” and “Last Dance With Mary Jane.”
BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS
HARRAH’S // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 14; $49.50, $64.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: Blood, Sweat & Tears formed in the late 1960s and fused elements of jazz and rock with the psychedelic sounds of the day. The band’s 1968 debut album “Child is Father to the Man,” was both ambitious and critically acclaimed and was followed up by a self-titled release which featured the hit songs “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” “Spinning Wheel,” “More and More” and When I Die.” It sold over 3 million copies and won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Over the years there have been many lineup changes, but the spirit of Blood, Sweat & Tears has remained the same. Fans can expect to hear all of their favorite songs on Saturday night.
CHELSEA HANDLER
BORGATA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 14; $49, 469, $99
WHAT TO EXPECT: As evidenced on her talk shows “Chelsea Lately” and “Chelsea,” and in her books “My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands” and “Are You There Vodka? It’s Me Chelsea,” it’s obvious that Chelsea Handler doesn’t mind letting it all hang out. She’s never afraid to discuss any or all issues including sex, alcohol, politics and pop culture. Handler is an outspoken activist for many social issues as well as a well-rounded entertainer. On Saturday night she’ll be at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa showing off her stand-up chops, which are first rate and always bring big laughs.
JOHN CIOTTA
RESORTS // VARIOUS TIMES, MARCH 2 THROUGH 31; $15
WHAT TO EXPECT: John Ciotta, the man with the golden pipes and the six-dollar haircut makes another triumphant return to Resorts for a month-long residency. A classic casino performer in every sense of the word, Ciotta is an Atlantic City staple who fans can’t seem to get enough of. Over the course of his career he’s performed around the world, singing in multiple languages and engaging audiences at every stop. With his trademark ill-fitting suit, mop-top hairdo and lounge lizard charm, Ciotta will strut his stuff, performing pop standards as only he can.
80’S LIVE
HARD ROCK // 7 P.M. MARCH 1 AND 15, APRIL 12, 19 AND 26, MAY 3, 10, 17, 24 AND 31 AND JUNE 7 AND 14; $20
WHAT TO EXPECT: Creators of the popular casino productions “Motor City Live” and “Disco Live” are back with a brand new show celebrating the decade of decadence called “80’s LIVE.” The 1980s produced some of the biggest pop stars of all time along with some of the catchiest songs ever written, and it will all be represented in this big musical production. “80’s LIVE is a highly entertaining nostalgic feel good production that ignites images and remembrances of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation,” said producer Allen Valentine in a press release. Those attending the show will get to see performances of songs by icons such as Bruce Springsteen, Prince, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Aerosmith, Duran Duran and INXS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.