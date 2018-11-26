Over the last decade, Aziz Ansari has watched his star continue to rise, becoming a household name after starring alongside SNL alum Amy Pohler in NBC’s hit show “Parks and Recreation” and earning a reputation as one of the funniest standup comedians working in the industry today. Come 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, he’ll focus on the latter, as he hits the stage at the Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City for a one-night-only performance as part of his “Working Out New Material” tour. Here are four things you may not have known about him.
1. He works … but only when he wants to. While it’s natural for the public to constantly crave new output from their favorite stars, Ansari prefers not to bow to the pressure. He addressed this in an interview that appeared in the August 2017 issue of GQ, saying “I was talking to a friend of mine the other day. We both have more money than we ever imagined. And I was like, ‘Can you imagine if someone called us a few years ago and said, “All right, you're going to have this much money when you're this age. What are you gonna do with it?” You would say all sorts of fantastical things, right? No one would say, Oh, I would figure out how to make more money and keep working all the time.’ Everyone just buys into this, like, ‘Oh, I need to keep making stuff, I need to go make more money.’ I don't need to make more stuff. I've made a lot of stuff! I'm financially okay. I'm not gonna make stuff just for the sake of making stuff. I want to make stuff ’cause I'm inspired. Right now I don't really feel inspired.”
2. He’s a published author. Most comedians stick to comedy. If they do manage to write a book, generally it’s a humor piece or perhaps an autobiography, often ghost written by another author. But not Ansari. His 2015 book Modern Romance: An Investigation was a research book that he co-wrote with sociologist Eric Kleinenberg. It includes comedic elements, but is mostly an in depth look at how the quest for companionship in modern times has evolved, delving into the complexities of the online dating world and the seemingly endless myriad of choices it provides. Upon the book’s release Ansari had this to say on his website: “"Every one of us engages on a journey to find love and companionship. We meet people, date, get into and out of relationships, all with hope of finding someone with whom we share a deep connection and truly love. This journey seems fairly standard now, but it's wildly different from what people did even just decades ago.... Some of our problems are unique to our time. 'Why did this guy just text me an emoji of a pizza?' 'Should I go out with this girl even though she listed Combos as one of her favorite snack foods? Combos!!?'"
3. This tour is a comeback of sorts. The world hasn’t heard much from Ansari as of late, and there is a reason for that. The comic chose to lay low after accusations of sexual misconduct were made against him earlier in the year. But unlike accusations against stars like Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein, many people in Hollywood and the media have supported Ansari, who is a known feminist and supporter of the #MeToo movement. The claims made against Ansari came from an anonymous source, have never been proven and indeed have been denied by Ansari himself, who called the encounter with the woman “completely consensual.” As for the #MeToo movement, Ansari was quoted as saying “"I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue."
4. He is a foodie - (but don’t dare call him that). With the stunning array of culinary options in Atlantic City Ansari is sure to find himself more than satisfied when he comes to town. Ansari is known to be highly opinionated when it comes to eating great, often singing the praises of his favorite establishments while showcasing all varieties of food porn on his instagram account. So why doesn’t he like to e called a foodie? He answered that question in a May 2017 interview with Time magazine where he stated, ““People that like food shouldn’t get this weird fetish-y sounding thing. Call the people that don’t care what they eat ‘food bozos,'”
