1. The pairing is not as odd as you might think.
While most folks think of Sting as an icon of rock music, he has always been heavily influenced by reggae. In fact many of the songs he recorded when he was in The Police could easily be described as “Reggae Rock.” Songs like “Can’t Stand Losing You,” “Canary in a Coal Mine” and the legendary “Roxanne” all borrow heavily from the reggae playbook.
2. It’s more than just a tour.
Sting and Shaggy actually teamed up and recorded a full studio album titled 44/876 which came out in April. The album was something of an accident, as the duo just wanted to try and record just one song together. When that went well they kept recording until they had a full record. “It’s kind of mash-up,” Shaggy says in a recent interview with Forbes Magazine. “The beauty about what he (Sting) has done with The Police and even after is he blends all these different styles of music. The basis of what we are doing is reggae, but in some of these songs you might hear jazz chords.”
3. They share a mutual respect for one another.
Sting has always been outspoken about his love for reggae, so for him Shaggy is a natural partner, but the admiration goes both ways. Shaggy grew up in Jamaica where The Police were on the radio all the time. “They (The Police) were brilliant. They could spot a sound that was cool, the ‘it’ sound. That sound was reggae. They put their style to it, then it got played on mainstream airwaves. So for us older reggae guys who were there, it was: ‘Wow, our sound is on the radio!’ ‘Roxanne’ would be playing in Jamaica,” Shaggy says.
4. The live show has some surprises.
In case anyone expected this to be a simple pairing of two acts doing two separate sets, rest assured this is a true pairing. The live set includes the pair trading vocal harmonies on Shaggy’s 2000 smash hit “It Wasn’t Me” plus an unforgettable mash up of “Roxanne” and “Boombastic” in addition to some newer material, including their lead single “Don’t Make Me Wait.”
5. They love the reactions they get.
For Sting and Shaggy one of the most amusing aspects of them teaming up is watching fans and the general public react to what most think is an unusual pairing. “I like the surprise that it had engendered when we first announced our engagement,” Sting says. “I like the look on people’s faces,” Shaggy says, laughing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.