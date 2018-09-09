THOMPSON SQUARE
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14: $20
WHAT TO EXPECT: The husband and wife duo Thompson Square has experienced a great deal of success since 2010 when they scored a number one country hit with “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not.” Three albums, several hit singles and seven music awards later the duo is on a roll and they come to Hard Rock on Friday night. Fans can expect to hear hits such as “I Got You,” “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not” and “Everything I Shouldn’t Be Thinking About” as well as songs from their new album “Masterpiece.”
ThompsonSquare.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
