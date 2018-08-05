GEORGE THOROGOOD
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. THURSDAY, AUGUST 9; $35, $65
WHAT TO EXPECT: George Thorogood rose to fame in the early 1980s with a string of hit songs and albums. As a live performer, Thorogood is a natural on stage, rocking crowds with blue collar rock classics such as “Bad to the Bone,” “I Drink Alone,” “One bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer” and “Who Do You Love?” The quintessential bar band, The Destroyers provide a rock solid foundation, allowing Thorogood the freedom to stretch out and do his thing.
GeorgeThorogood.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.