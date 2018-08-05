Birthday: George Thorogood

Rock singer-musician George Thorogood.

 AP

GEORGE THOROGOOD

HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. THURSDAY, AUGUST 9; $35, $65

WHAT TO EXPECT: George Thorogood rose to fame in the early 1980s with a string of hit songs and albums. As a live performer, Thorogood is a natural on stage, rocking crowds with blue collar rock classics such as “Bad to the Bone,” “I Drink Alone,” “One bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer” and “Who Do You Love?” The quintessential bar band, The Destroyers provide a rock solid foundation, allowing Thorogood the freedom to stretch out and do his thing.

GeorgeThorogood.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Tags

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.