Statement from Fleetwood Mac:
Due to a band member illness, the Fleetwood Mac show scheduled for Friday, April 5th, in Philadelphia will be rescheduled. The band apologizes for the inconvenience to their fans. Ticket holders should retain their ticket for the new date, alternately refunds are available at point of purchase. Please note that rescheduled Fleetwood Mac show dates will be announced shortly pending forthcoming sports Playoff schedules in both Boston and Philadelphia. We will provide updates as soon as possible.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.