TONY ORLANDO
RESORTS // 8 P.M. SUNDAY, MAY 26; $45, $55, $65
WHAT TO EXPECT: Tony Orlando has continued to entertain audiences at his concerts with his polished pop sound and likeable personality despite the fact that it’s been over 40 years since his commercial fortunes peaked in the mid-1970s. The New York native returns to Atlantic City to kick off the summer season Sunday night at Resorts Casino Hotel. Fans can look forward to hearing hits such as “Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree,” “Knock Three Times,” “Sweet Gypsy Rose” and “Candida.”
