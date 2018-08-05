TROMBONE SHORTY AND ORLEANS AVENUE’S VOODOO THREAUXDOWN
BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, AUGUST 10; $49, $69, $79
WHAT TO EXPECT: A multi-instrumentalist from New Orleans, Trombone Shorty has been a legend since he first picked up a trombone and performed with the Carlsberg Brass Band at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival when he was just four years old. Since that time he’s played with Aerosmith, Lenny Kravitz, U2, Green Day, B.B. King and Dr. John. Trombone Shorty has released numerous albums including “For True,” Backatown” and “Say That to Say This.” His live shows are always high-energy affairs filled with top-notch musicianship and flair.
TromboneShorty.com, TheBorgata.com
