BOY GEORGE AND CULTURE CLUB
TROPICANA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 4; $60, $85, $95, $115
WHAT TO EXPECT: Iconic singer Boy George along with Culture Club will bring their instantly catchy pop and new wave sound to Atlantic City. Boy George commands the stage like few others and his soulful voice is top-notch, although at times it seems to have been overshadowed by his flamboyant outfits and makeup. Fans will get to sing along to hits such as “Karma Chameleon,” “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” and “Time (Clock of the Heart).”
CultureClub.co.uk, Tropicana.net
