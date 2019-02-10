PATTI LABELLE
TROPICANA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 16; $55, $75
WHAT TO EXPECT: This Philadelphia native began singing in her church as a child, formed the girl group Patti LaBelle and the Blue Belles in the 1960s and eventually went on to stardom as a solo artist in the 1970s. LaBelle possesses a four-octave voice which helped propel her to the top of the charts as a pop vocalist. Her hit song “Lady Marmalade” became an anthem of the disco era and fans can expect to hear it along with other favorites such as “On My Own” and “New Attitude.”
