PEOPLE PATTI LABELLE
Buy Now

PROVIDED

Patti Labelle will perform at Tropicana on Feb. 16.

 KIM D. JOHNSON

PATTI LABELLE

TROPICANA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 16; $55, $75

WHAT TO EXPECT: This Philadelphia native began singing in her church as a child, formed the girl group Patti LaBelle and the Blue Belles in the 1960s and eventually went on to stardom as a solo artist in the 1970s. LaBelle possesses a four-octave voice which helped propel her to the top of the charts as a pop vocalist. Her hit song “Lady Marmalade” became an anthem of the disco era and fans can expect to hear it along with other favorites such as “On My Own” and “New Attitude.”

PattiLabelle.com, Tropicana.net

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Tags

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments