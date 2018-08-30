Atlantic City is hopping.
The stellar entertainment lineup we have seen this summer continues into September with not one, but two Hollywood heavy hitters coming to town.
On Saturday, Sept. 1, you’ll have a choice — spend the night with Amy Schumer and Friends at the Etess Arena at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City or with Ken Jeong at the Music Box at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Either way, you win.
Five things you might not know about Amy Schumer
With a resume that includes her hit TV series “Inside Amy Schumer” plus movies such as “Trainwreck” and “Snatched,” comedian Amy Schumer’s career is on fire. And while you might be tempted to think of her only as a comedian, there’s a lot more to Schumer than meets the eye.
1. She studied theater. Amy Schumer may be a huge name in comedy, but her roots are in theater. A graduate of Towson University’s theater program, Schumer went on to study at the William Esper Studio in New York City after graduation.
2. She’s an author. Schumer has proved she is not only funny onstage, but also as a writer. She wrote The New York Times best-seller “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo” in 2016.
3. She’s politically active. We don’t know if she gets it from her cousin, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, but Amy Schumer is a vocal activist, using her platform on Twitter to rally her 4.7 million followers around causes she believes in.
4. She’s been a “first-ever.” Twice. Schumer won the first Emmy Award for Outstanding Sketch Variety Series and is the first female comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden. Like ever.
5. She’s married. And funny about it. Schumer was dating chef Chris Fischer for just a few months before they tied the knot in February. They just celebrated their six-month wedding anniversary, on which Schumer posted on Instagram: “Married 6 months today. I love you more every day. Sorry my fart woke us up this morning.”
Ken Jeong prepares for some serious stand up at The Borgata
Ken Jeong might be best known for his outrageous and utterly over-the-top breakout role as Leslie Chow in “The Hangover” film franchise, but there’s more to this comedian than you might think. Catch him 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Borgata, where he’ll be back onstage doing what he loves.
“I want to pick up where I left off,” Jeong says of the 15 years he spent performing stand-up comedy prior to becoming a household name. “I want to do it for the rest of my life. I’m in this for the long haul.”
Although Jeong has reached the level of success where he could simply focus on movies and television, he feels compelled to get back to the stage.
“I was always eyeing my return to standup and kind of got the itch,” Jeong says. “I have a lot of stories to tell and a new perspective.”
While he is currently enjoying the warm reception he and the rest of the cast of “Crazy Rich Asians” are receiving, he’s also looking forward to his upcoming Netflix special.
“It’s a return, a full circle,” Jeong says of the special, which he plans to film at The Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, where he frequently performs and which was also the setting of his first de facto date with his wife in 2002. “I want it to feel authentic and real, at a place I know. I want it to be what a real set looks like for a comic.”
In the Netflix special, as well as his performance at Borgata, Jeong will present more than just comedy.
“I want it to be a chilled-out kind of hang, to really get to meet the man behind the characters,” Jeong says. “It will be very autobiographical.”
And while Jeong is funny, there are some things he takes seriously. Medicine is one of them, which makes sense when you consider he is a licensed doctor and worked as a general practitioner before hanging up his scrubs for a full-time life as an entertainer.
“People would say, ‘Oh yeah, laughter is the best medicine,’” Jeong says of responses to his medical career. “No, medicine is the best medicine. I was always serious as a doctor.”
And while it’s a serious topic, Jeong also will talk about his wife and her breast cancer in his show.
“My wife is a 10-year breast cancer survivor and I initially turned down the role in ‘The Hangover,’” Jeong says. “It was a very emotional journey. I’m proud of my act. It’s very real, at times emotional.”
If anyone can alternate between funny and emotional without breaking his stride, it’s Jeong, who has the tremendous ability to turn up his performance at the drop of a hat.
“I can easily lock in,” he says. “In ‘Knocked Up,’ it was more grounded and real (than in ‘The Hangover’), but you just lock in, find the hook and lock in…whether it’s a subtle hook or a meat hook.”
