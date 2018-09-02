UNCLE KRACKER
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 7; $20
WHAT TO EXPECT: Uncle Kracker’s career began spinning records on turntables for Kid Rock. After appearing as a vocalist on Rock’s album “Early Mornin’ Stoned Pimp,” Kracker released the hip hop and country-inspired album “Double Wide” in 2000. It reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and was followed up by another successful release “No Stranger to Shame” in 2002. Nowadays Kracker has shed the hip hop and is pretty much pure country at this point. Fans can look forward to hearing songs such as “Follow Me,” “Smile,” “Drift Away,” “Nobody’s Sad on a Saturday Night,” “Good to Be Me” and “You Got That Thang” as well as the new single “Floatin’.”
UncleKracker.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
