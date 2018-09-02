TERRY FATOR
BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 7; $45, $55, $65
WHAT TO EXPECT: Terry Fator is a ventriloquist, comedian and singer who won the grand prize on “America’s Got Talent” in 2007. Fator has also appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and “The Late Show With David Letterman.” Along with his cast of seven original puppet characters and singing celebrity impressions, Fator gives a performance that is unlike most but is definitely entertaining.
TerryFator.com, TheBorgata.com
