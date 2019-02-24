VIC DIBITETTO
BORGATA // 7 AND 10 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 2; SOLD OUT
WHAT TO EXPECT: Vic Dibitetto returns to Atlantic City this weekend for two sold out shows at the Music Box. The Brooklyn native first received notoriety in 1991 when he won the grand prize on “American’s Funniest People,” but for years he worked mostly as a school bus driver, doing comedy on the side until 2013 when his YouTube video “Bread and Milk,” became an internet sensation with over 13 million views. DiBetetto’s act often revolves around his Italian American heritage, growing up in Brooklyn and the annoyances of everyday life. Of course with two sold out shows and his career on the rise, life these days may be a little less annoying.
