VICTOR WAINWRIGHT AND THE TRAIN
SOMERS POINT BEACH CONCERTS // 7 P.M. FRIDAY, JUNE 28; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: Victor Wainwright has the blues in his blood, with both his father and grandfather having been musicians who helped mentor him from an early age. The singer and pianist has a honky-tonk and boogie woogie style and his soulful energy as a performer has endeared him to many. With six albums under his belt, Wainwright has plenty of material on which to draw and will play a wide spectrum in Somers Point on Friday night. Fans can also look forward to hearing selections from his latest release “Victor Wainwright and the Train.”
