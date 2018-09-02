WANDA SYKES
OCEAN RESORT // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 8; $48, $98
WHAT TO EXPECT: With her blunt, tell-it-like-it-is style, comedian Wanda Sykes has left audiences in stitches since the early 1990s. Her career began to rise when she landed a job as a writer on “The Chris Rock Show” which led to success in films and on television. On stage Sykes lets her voice and unique presence shine. She covers it all in her act, discussing a wide-range of topics including politics, health care, racial profiling, gay marriage, karma and aging.
WandaSykes.com, TheOceanAC.com
