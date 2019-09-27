GLASS HOUSES (BILLY JOEL TRIBUTE)
GOLDEN NUGGET // 8 P.M. THURSDAY, OCT. 3; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: Billy Joel is one of America’s great singer/songwriters, having created a body of work that few can match. Recreating his music is not an easy task, but the tribute band Glass Houses manages to make it look easy, covering Joel’s music with precision and accuracy. The band returns to the Golden Nugget on Friday to delight the audience with classics such as “Piano Man,” “Only the Good Die Young,” “Movin’ Out,” “Big Shot,” “Just the Way You Are” and “Still Rock n’ Roll to Me.”
FOREIGNER
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, OCT. 4; $59, $79, $99
WHAT TO EXPECT: Beginning in 1977 with the release of their self-titled debut album, Foreigner were a commercial success, scoring hit after hit and selling out arenas in cities throughout the country. Hard-hitting rock anthems and power ballads were all a part of the equation as they ruled the charts. On Friday night guitarist and co-founder Mick Jones and Foreigner come to Atlantic City to rock the crowd with hits such as “Feels Like the First Time,” “Cold as Ice,” “Double Vision,” “Hot Blooded,” “Urgent,” “Jukebox Hero” and “I Want to Know What Love is” and “Waiting For a Girl Like You.”
SAVION GLOVER & THE IDEAL ENSEMBLE
GRUNIN CENTER // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, OCT. 4; $32, $57
WHAT TO EXPECT: Savion Glover is a Tony Award-winning tap dancer who made his Broadway debut in “The Tap Dance Kid” in 1985 when he was just 11 years old. He’s worked as a dancer, actor and choreographer throughout his incredible career, contributing to Broadway productions such as “Black and Blue” and “Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in ‘Da Funk” as well as films such “Tap,” “Bamboozled” and “Happy Feet.” Fans at the Grunin Center can look forward to a performance featuring his vibrant, expressive style backed by The Ideal Ensemble.
PAW PATROL LIVE!
BOARDWALK HALL//11 A.M. AND 3 P.M. SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, OCTOBER 5 AND 6; $19, $25, $29, $35, $45, $55, $59, $110
WHAT TO EXPECT: The hit Nickelodeon show “Paw Patrol” comes to the stage of Boardwalk Hall on Saturday with “Paw Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue.” Kids will be entranced as their favorite animated characters come to life when Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger compete in the Great Adventure Bay Race. Featuring the characters Ryder, Marshall, Chase, Sky, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest, it’s a colorful, lively production that’s sure to entertain the young fans of the television show.
KATHLEEN MADIGAN
BORGATA // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, OCT. 5; SOLD OUT
WHAT TO EXPECT: Kathleen Madigan is a successful comedian also hosts her own show on Sirius XM Radio. She’s also had her own specials on Netflix, HBO and Comedy Central and made an appearance on Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” Madigan covers a wide range of topics in her act, including family issues, politics, relationships and common annoyances of everyday life. Those lucky enough to have snagged a ticket for her sold out show at Borgata on Saturday are in for a real treat.
THE RETURN OF KENNY VANCE
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, OCT. 5; $35, $45, $55
WHAT TO EXPECT: An original member of Jay and the Americans, Kenny Vance comes to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Saturday with his classic doo-wop and oldies music from a bygone era. His voice is still stellar and his passion for the music is the same as it was when he was a kid in the 1950s first getting his feet wet. Fans won’t want to miss this chance to see a living legend do his thing.
SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO
BORGATA // 7 AND 10 P.M. SATURDAY, OCT. 5 AND 5 AND 8 P.M. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6; $79, $99, $109, $129
WHAT TO EXPECT: An Atlantic City favorite, Maniscalco returns to Borgata with 4 shows over the course of two nights. The comic rose to prominence after being featured in “Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Comedy Show” and hasn’t looked back. The gist of Maniscalco’s comedy revolves around everyday events, people’s odd behavior and astute observations. He has a style and delivery that is all his own and sets him apart from many of his contemporaries.
JEFFERSON STARSHIP
TROPICANA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, OCT. 5; $25, $35
WHAT TO EXPECT: One of the most successful arena rock bands of the 1970s and ’80s, Jefferson Starship even managed to become more commercially successful than Jefferson Airplane, the legendary band from which it evolved. Over 40 years since the band first began to rule the charts, the Jefferson Starship is still flying high. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing favorites such as “Find Your Way Back Home,” “Count on Me,” “Miracles,” “We Built This City,” “Volunteers,” “Somebody to Love” and “3/5 of a Mile in 10 Seconds.” JeffersonStarship.com, Tropicana.net
ERIC KEARNS
RESORTS // 8 P.M. SUNDAY, OCT. 6; $15
WHAT TO EXPECT: A man of many voices, Eric Kearns is a vocal impressionist capable of performing in the styles of over 40 famous entertainers. This vocal dynamo routinely blows audiences away with his impersonations of artists such as Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond, Tom Jones, Dean Martin, Johnny Mathis, Bobby Vinton, Perry Como and Louis Armstrong. Those attending his performance at Resorts can look forward to a fast-paced, lively show that never gets stale.
JOHN CIOTTA
RESORTS // 8 P.M. TUESDAY, OCT. 8; $15
WHAT TO EXPECT: A classic casino performer in every sense of the word, John Ciotta returns once again to Resorts Casino Hotel. He’s performed around the world, singing in multiple languages and loving every minute of it. With his trademark ill-fitting suit, mop top hairdo and lounge lizard charm, Ciotta will attempt to bring down the house with his charismatic take on pop standards.
