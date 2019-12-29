CHARM CITY DEVILS AND RAHWAY
ANCHOR ROCK CLUB // 7 P.M. FRIDAY, JAN. 3; $12, $15
WHAT TO EXPECT: A double dose of heavy rock heads to Atlantic City’s Anchor Rock Club this Friday night as Charm City Devils take the stage, supported by Rahway. Both bands specialize in old school rock with a tip of the cap to acts such as Motley Crue and Guns ‘N Roses. Charm City Devils is based out of Baltimore and is currently touring in support of the band’s latest EP, 1904. Rahway is based out of — you guessed it — Rahway and brings an aggressive, yet approachable vibe to their guitar focused hard rock style.
GERARD ESPOSITO
RESORTS’ SUPERSTAR THEATER // 8 P.M. MONDAY, JAN. 6; $15
WHAT TO EXPECT: Those looking for a perfectly serviceable evening of adult contemporary and pop standards will want to look no further than the Gerard Esposito show at Resorts Casino Hotel. The New Jersey crooner will perform a healthy dose of music by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Englebert Humperdinck, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Paul Anka, Tony Bennett and Barry Manilow. With a voice and persona that’s tailor-made for a casino lounge, Esposito should feel right at home in Atlantic City.
