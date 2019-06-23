Wanted DOA

PROVIDED

Wanted DOA, a Bon Jovi tribute band, sticks mostly to the hits but, ‘might get into some of the deeper cuts.’

 RICH FIGURIDO

WANTED DOA

GOLDEN NUGGET // 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY, JUNE 28; FREE

WHAT TO EXPECT: Bon Jovi tribute band Wanted DOA brings the excitement of a stadium show whenever they step out on stage. By replicating the music accurately and bringing the right vibe, the band has always aimed to recreate the positive message of hope that fans feel at an actual Bon Jovi concert. Children of the 1980s will no doubt know every word to anthems such as “Living on a Prayer,” “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.” Wanted DOA will play these hits and plenty of others such as “Bad Medicine,” “Runaway,” “It’s My Life,” “I’ll Be There For You” and “Who Says you Can’t go Home.”

WantedDOA.com, GoldenNugget.com/atlantic-city

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments