WANTED DOA
GOLDEN NUGGET // 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY, JUNE 28; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: Bon Jovi tribute band Wanted DOA brings the excitement of a stadium show whenever they step out on stage. By replicating the music accurately and bringing the right vibe, the band has always aimed to recreate the positive message of hope that fans feel at an actual Bon Jovi concert. Children of the 1980s will no doubt know every word to anthems such as “Living on a Prayer,” “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.” Wanted DOA will play these hits and plenty of others such as “Bad Medicine,” “Runaway,” “It’s My Life,” “I’ll Be There For You” and “Who Says you Can’t go Home.”
