WAR
TROPICANA //9:30 P.M. MONDAY, DEC. 31; $60
WHAT TO EXPECT: In the 1970s WAR emerged as one of the most popular funk bands. The southern California-based band scored hits with “Spill the Wine,” “The World is a Ghetto,” “The Cisco Kid,” “Gypsy Man,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” and “Low Rider.” They became known for their laid-back Southern California vibe, jamming and socially relevant lyrics. On Monday they’ll rock in the New Year with all their big hits while the crowd at Tropicana grooves into 2019.
