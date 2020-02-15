LOU NEGLIA’S RING OF COMBAT 71 MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
TROPICANA // 8:30 P.M. FRIDAY, FEB. 21; $52, $62, $77, $127
WHAT TO EXPECT: Top-notch mixed martial arts is back on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Friday with Ring of Combat 71 coming to Tropicana. The evening features four championship fights along with a stellar undercard. In the 145-pound division Dennis Buzukja will take on Tim Dooling, while 170-pounders John Ramirez and Troy Green fight it out. Other exciting matchups include Chase Gambell vs. Joseph Pyfer at 185 pounds, Devon Mosley vs. Liriam Rufati at 170 pounds and big boys Edwin Smart and James Lawson throwing down in the 265-pound weight class.
MICHAEL MCGEEHAN
RESORTS // MULTIPLE TIMES THROUGH FEB. 27; $15
WHAT TO EXPECT: Singer Michael McGeehan has been a fixture at Resorts Casino Hotel in recent years and he is bak once again for a February residency. Over the course of his career, he’s recorded seven albums featuring some originals as well as plenty of covers. McGeehan’s past live shows include a mixture of standards, early rock ’n’ roll and pop music. He’s known for getting the audience involved and hamming it up as only he can. For this current residency McGeehan is putting an emphasis on the music of the 1950s and will be performing hits by Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Johnny Mathis and Elvis Presley.
WINES FROM AROUND THE WORLD FESTIVAL
TROPICANA // 2 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 22; $35
WHAT TO EXPECT: Wine enthusiasts will be flocking to Tropicana Atlantic City on Saturday for the second annual Wines From Around the World Festival. The event features over 100 wines from around the globe, represented by 25 different vendors, for all to sample and enjoy. Those attending will receive a souvenir wine glass and will be treated to live music courtesy of Cheezy and the Crackers. The festival also includes food and bottles and cases of wine available for purchase. All attendees must be 21 or over.
FLASHBACK FRIDAYS WITH BEBE LE STRANGE (HEART TRIBUTE)
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, FEB. 21; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: Bebe le Strange is a Heart tribute band comprised of skilled, experienced musicians who have traveled the world performing. They cover the whole gamut of material from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s with an energetic, exciting stage show that brings the music to life. Fans can look forward to hearing all of their favorites such as “Crazy on You,” “Alone,” “Magic Man,” “Heartless,” “Barracuda,” “Never” and “These Dreams.”
THE CLASSIC FAVORITES STARRING “GALLEN LO” WITH JESSIE LIU
GOLDEN NUGGET // 12:01 A.M. SUNDAY, FEB. 23; $48, $68, $98
WHAT TO EXPECT: Hong Kong singer and actor Gallen Lo first made his mark in the 1980s with a television career that included some acting and singing of theme songs. It was in the mid ’90s however where he really made his mark in series such as “Old Time Buddy” and “Secret of the Heart.” He managed to win TVB’s Best Actor award three times. This weekend he comes to Golden Nugget along with Jessie Liu, a television host for Chinese American television programs who also has maintained a theatrical career in New York City. It’s a great double bill that fans won’t want to miss.
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
TROPICANA // 4 P.M. MOST SUNDAYS THROUGH APRIL 26; $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: Most people alive today never got a chance to experience the Rat Pack in their prime when they ruled the entertainment world with their talent, charm, charisma and flair. The Rat Pack: Back in Town is a tribute show that gives audiences a chance to step back in time and get a glimpse of what it was like to see Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. perform. The show features the ad-libs and comedy bits that the Rat Pack were famous for along with plenty of classic songs such as “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Everybody Loves Somebody,” Mr. Bojangles,” “New York, New York,” “That’s Amore,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head,” “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “The Candy Man,” “Luck Be a Lady” and “Birth of the Blues.
THERESA CAPUTO
BORGATA // 7 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 22; $65, $75, $94, $125
WHAT TO EXPECT: Known for her TLC television show “Long Island Medium,” Theresa Caputo is one of the country’s most well-known physic mediums. On “Long Island Medium,” Caputo experiences interesting daily situations where she starts receiving messages in the midst of doing ordinary tasks. She has also authored the books “There’s More to Life Than This,” “Good Grief” and “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up.” At Borgata Caputo will give readings to audience members and will share personal stories of her own.
CELINE DION
BOARDWALK HALL // 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 22; $246.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: Canadian pop singer Celine Dion became an international superstar
in the 1990s thanks to a string of hugely successful albums and singles. In the 2000s she made her mark in Las Vegas with the highest-grossing residency in history. Over the course of her career Dion has sold over 200 million records, has won five Grammy Awards and is the best-selling Canadian artist of all time. On Saturday night she heads to Boardwalk Hall for a rare Atlantic City performance. Fans can look forward to hearing some songs from Dion’s latest release “Courage” as well as plenty of classics such as “The Power of Love,” “Because You Loved Me,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” “My Heart Will Go On” and “All By Myself.”
EROS RAMAZZOTTI
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 22; $79, $119, $149, $199, $250
WHAT TO EXPECT: Eros Ramazzotti is an Italian singer/songwriter who has sold over 60 million records over the course of a 30-year career. He’s performed duets with legendary artists such as Cher, Tina Turner, Andrea Bocelli, Joe Cocker, Julio Iglesias and Luciano Pavorotti and is known for his catchy pop-rock songs which are often autobiographical in nature. On Saturday night Ramazzotti comes to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino where the 56-year old will dazzle his fans with a collection of songs from throughout his career. Recent set lists have included favorites such as “Musica e,” “Cose della vita-Can’t Stop Thinking of You,” “Piu che puoi,” “Un ‘emozione per sempre” and “I Belong to You.”
ROB LOWE
CAESARS // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22; $54.50, $69.50, $84.50- POSTPONED TILL APRIL 4
BOB SAGET
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22; $29, $39, $49
WHAT TO EXPECT: Best known as from his starring role on the sitcom “Full House” and as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” Bob Saget’s television persona was always clean-cut and corny, which thankfully is in direct contrast to his stand-up work. He remained true to himself, didn’t sell out, and continued to hit stages with obscenity-laced routines. On Saturday night he comes to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino where he’s sure to have the crowd roaring with laughter at his hilarious bits.
TROUBADOURS- CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF CAROLE KING AND JAMES TAYLOR
LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 22; $35, $39
WHAT TO EXPECT: Troubadours is a tribute show that pays homage to two of America’s finest singer-songwriters, Carole King and James Taylor. The tribute bands Home Again and Sweet Baby James will join forces for this special event. Singer Sam Hyman does a masterful job of capturing the sound and essence of Taylor, while Deb De Lucca has the charisma of King at her best. On Saturday night they’ll take the stage at the Levoy Theatre where fans can look forward to hearing Taylor classics such as “Carolina in My Mind,” “Fire and Rain,” “Shower the People” and “How Sweet it Is” as well as the King hits “I feel the Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “So Far Away” and “Locomotion.”
BETH TINNON
RESORTS // 8 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 24; $15
WHAT TO EXPECT: Singer Beth Tinnon began her career in Nashville where she starred in Opryland’s longest running show, “Country Music USA” as well as “Always Patsy Cline” at the Ryman Auditorium. She’s toured the country working with artists such as Kenny Rogers, Garth Brooks and Les Paul and released the album “All Wound Up.” In 2019 she won the Atlantic City Weekly Reader’s Choice Nightlife Award for “Best Casino Lounge Act.” On Monday night she returns to Atlantic City for a show at Resorts Casino Hotel titled “Great Songs of the Cinema.” Tinnon will perform an assortment of classics from the movies and soliciting participation from the audience.
DEAD SERIOUS 38 MMA
SHOWBOAT // 6 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 22; TICKETS $55, $85
WHAT TO EXPECT: Founded in 2011, Dead Serious MMA is an amateur mixed martial arts league that serves as a feeder for the popular Lou Neglia’s Ring of Combat, and has produced its share of top-notch professional fighters. On Saturday night Dead Serious 38 comes to Showboat Hotel where those in attendance will get to see some of the best up and coming fighters in action. The event will feature 13 bouts, including two title fights.
