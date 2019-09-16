ANJELAH JOHNSON
HARRAH’S // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 20; $44.50, $64.50, $78, $88
WHAT TO EXPECT: Former Oakland Raider cheerleader turned comedian Anjelah Johnson was a regular on “MADtv” where her character “Bon Qui Qui” became a huge hit, leading to songs, videos and a full-length album “Gold Plated Dreams.” Over the course of her career, Johnson has guest-starred on television shows such as “Ugly Betty,” “The Shield” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and starred in the films “Our Family Wedding,” “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel” and “Mom’s Night Out.” Johnson brings her witty brand of comedy to Harrah’s Resort on Friday night.
SPIRIT OF ASBURY REVUE
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 20; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: Led by singer Jo Bonanno and his band The Godsons, the Spirit of Asbury Revue is a show that celebrates the classic rock ’n’ roll of Asbury Park in the 1970s and ‘80s. The music of Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny, Little Steven, Clarence Clemons and Gary U.S. Bonds takes center stage as “JoBo” and the band entertain the Golden Nugget crowd Friday night. Anyone looking to relive the glory days or experience the essence of the Asbury Park sound won’t want to miss this show.
ANDREW DICE CLAY AND ROSEANNE BARR
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 20; $45, $55
WHAT TO EXPECT: Two of America’s sweethearts, Andrew Dice Clay and Roseanne Barr have teamed up for the “Mr. & Mrs. America” tour. Clay became a controversial comedy sensation in the late 1980s and early ’90s with an act that on the surface was so over the top crude that in retrospect it’s tough to figure out why some people were so shocked and outraged. Meanwhile Barr was busy winning an Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for her classic television comedy “Roseanne,” butchering the national anthem and sending out scandalous tweets. Needless to say, this is quite a comedic pair of comedy legends who are willing to say just about anything in pursuit of a laugh.
MORRIS DAY AND THE TIME WITH SHELIA E
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 20; $69, $79, $89
WHAT TO EXPECT: Morris Day’s first taste of success came as a founding member of Prince’s band The Time in 1981 with the release of the group’s self-titled debut album. “The Time” contained the hits “Get it Up,” “Cool” and “Girl.” The albums “What Time Is It?” and “Ice Cream Castle” followed before Day began a solo career in 1984. On Friday Morris and The Time will deliver a night of soul and funk music that will have the whole room grooving. Fans can look forward to hearing “”Get it Up,” “Cool,” “Girl,” “777-9311,” “Wild and Loose,” “Walk,” “Gigolos Get Lonely Too” and “Jungle Love.” Also on the bill is Shelia E who made a name for herself as a great drummer as well as a talented singer of R&B, latin and jazz music.
JAKE OWEN
OCEAN CASINO RESORT // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 21; $32.50, $42.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: Country singer/songwriter Jake Owen released his debut single “Yee Haw” in 2006 and was immediately on his way to a successful recording career. Five years later he topped the country charts with the singles “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “Alone with You.” On Saturday Owen brings his downhome music to the Ocean Casino Resort. Recent set lists have included favorites such as “Down to the Honkytonk,” “Drink all Day,” “Grass is Always Greener,” “Real Life” and “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).”
IT WAS FIFTY YEARS AGO TODAY — A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES’ WHITE ALBUM
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 21; $55, $65, $149, $229
WHAT TO EXPECT: Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff and Joey Molland will join forces Saturday at Golden Nugget for the launch of their “It Was Fifty Years Ago Today” tour. This all-star group of musicians will perform songs from the Beatles’ classic “White Album” as well as their own individual hits. Containing tracks such as “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “Helter Skelter,” “Happiness is a Warm Gun,” “Blackbird,” “Back in the U.S.S.R.” and “Yes Blues,” the album featured the Beatles at their eclectic best, incorporating numerous styles and genres to create a masterpiece. Hearing it performed live will be a real treat for Beatles fans.
VIC DIBITETTO
BORGATA // 7 AND 10 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 21; $29, $39
WHAT TO EXPECT: A classic late-bloomer, Vic DiBitetto first received notoriety in 1991 when he won the grand prize on “America’s Funniest People,” but for years worked as a school bus driver, doing comedy on the side until 2013 when his YouTube video “Bread and Milk,” became an internet sensation with over 13 million views. DiBetetto’s act often revolves around his Italian American heritage, growing up in Brooklyn and the annoyances of everyday life. His past Atlantic City shows have been sold-out classic nights and he returns to Borgata ready to kill it once again.
MISS’D AMERICA DRAG PAGEANT
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 21; $35, $65, $100
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Miss America Pageant may have left Atlantic City this year, but thankfully the Miss’d America Drag Pageant is returning for its 26th year. Organized by the Greater Atlantic City LGBT Alliance and hosted by celebrity designer Carson Kressley, the event features drag queens competing for cash prizes. With its beautifully-crafted sets, lighthearted production numbers and competition for the top queen, the pageant has all the makings of classic night to remember.
REO SPEEDWAGON
TROPICANA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 21; $65, $125
WHAT TO EXPECT: Known for their power ballads and delightfully catchy choruses, REO Speedwagon began their recording career in 1971, but it wasn’t until a decade later that the band really hit the big time. They had massive hits with “Keep on Loving You,” “Take it on the Run” and “Don’t Let Him Go” from 1981’s “Hi Infidelity” album and the success continued for the next several years with “Keep the Fire Burning” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.” On Saturday REO Speedwagon comes to Tropicana where they will perform all of their classics.
SHINEDOWN
HARD ROCK // 7 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 21; $59
WHAT TO EXPECT: Hailing from Jacksonville, Florida, Shinedown are a melodic hard rock band that has sold over 10 million albums during their tenure. 14 of their songs have reached the top spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts. On Saturday they come to Atlantic City to rock the Hard Rock. Set lists from recent shows have included songs such as “45,” “Sound of Madness,” “Diamond Eyes,” “Second Chance,” “Enemies,” “Unity,” “I’ll Follow You,” “Cut the Chord” and “Devil.”
AN EVENING WITH THE CELEBRITY HOUSEWIVES
HARRAH’S // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 21; $29.50, $44.50, $103, $128, $143, $179.74
WHAT TO EXPECT: Can’t get enough of the celebrity housewives? On Saturday night Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs and Sonja Morgan will come to Harrah’s to share stories from their personal lives pertaining to their families, businesses and fame. Enjoy a nice cocktail, have some good questions ready and prepare for a fun night with a trio of America’s favorite celebrity housewives.
ATLANTIC CITY BALLET PRESENTS CINDERELLA
CAESARS // 4 P.M. SUNDAY, SEPT. 22; $45, $50
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Atlantic City Ballet’s production of “Cinderella” makes its return Saturday night to the Circus Maximus Theater where the show debuted back in May. Known for their consistently excellent productions, The Atlantic City Ballet has another winner in “Cinderella.” The show tells the timeless tale with stunning costumes, wonderful music and classical ballet. It’s a performance that the whole family can enjoy.
CAROLE’S KINGS “BEAUTIFUL”— A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO CAROLE KING
CAESARS // 3:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25; $43
WHAT TO EXPECT: Comprised of an all-male cast and arrangements from the same team that worked on the Broadway musical “Beautiful,” Carole’s Kings bring their show to Caesars on Wednesday afternoon. It features lighthearted comedy and performances of timeless hits such as “The Locomotion,” “Will you Still Love Me Tomorrow,” “So Far Away,” “You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman,” “I Feel the Earth Move” and “It’s Too Late.”
