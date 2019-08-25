GABRIEL IGLESIAS
BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 30; SOLD OUT
WHAT TO EXPECT: Known for his performances on television shows such as “Last Comic Standing,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “My Wife and Kids,” “Premium Blend” and his own “Mr. Iglesias” and “Stand Up Revolution,” Gabriel Iglesias is a well-rounded comedian who will do his thing in front of a sold-out crowd at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on Friday night. Known as “Fluffy,” Iglesias incorporates an abundance of amusing characters into his stand-up act on a nightly basis. He’s also a master storyteller and gets audiences on his side immediately with his arsenal of self-deprecating jokes.
ALIVE 75 (KISS TRIBUTE)
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 30; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: Alive 75 does everything in its power to capture the essence of a classic Kiss show from the 1970s. From the authentic costumes to the lighting and showmanship, this band is all in, which is the only way to do justice to a band like Kiss. Those attending this concert at The Deck can look forward to stepping back in time and rocking out with the Starchild, Demon, Spaceman and Catman.
DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 30; $119, $149, $179
WHAT TO EXPECT: With the perfect combination of infectious pop and blue-eyed soul, Hall & Oates ruled the pop charts in the late 1970s and 1980s. The duo also had great crossover appeal and consistently scored big on the R&B charts. Although it’s been a while since their last hit, Hall & Oates have remained a strong touring act with a loyal group of fans. Those attending the concert on Friday night can look forward to hearing favorites such as “Maneater,” “Rich Girl” “Out of Touch,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),” “Sara Smile” and “Kiss On My List.”
REBA MCENTIRE
OCEAN CASINO RESORT // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUG. 31; $79, $89
WHAT TO EXPECT: Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, Reba McEntire was the most successful female singer in country music with 22 No. 1 hits and 33 million albums sold. McEntire also managed to become a successful actress, starring in her own sitcom “Reba” in addition to numerous other television and theater work. McEntire is known for her energetic stage shows, and fans attending the concert at Ocean Casino Resort can look forward to hearing hits such as “Is There Life Out There,” “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia,” “I’m a Survivor,” “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter,” “The Fear of Being Alone” and “Freedom.”
MIRANDA LAMBERT
BORGATA // 7 P.M. SATURDAY, AUG. 31; $99, $119, $149
WHAT TO EXPECT: Miranda Lambert began singing professionally as a teenager, finished third on “Nashville Star” as a 20-year old in 2003 and later that year released her debut album “Kerosene” which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Since those early days, the country music star has managed to maintain a successful career that’s included two Grammy Awards and two Country Music Association Awards for Album of the Year. On Saturday night Lambert comes to The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa where fans can look forward to hearing favorites such as “Kerosene,” “Gunpowder & Lead,” “The House That Built Me,” “Heart Like Mine,” “Over You” and “Mama’s Broken Heart.”
DAUGHTRY
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUG. 31; $54, $64, $69
WHAT TO EXPECT: As a contestant on “American Idol,” Chris Daughtry was a rare rock singer in the competition, and this, along with his charm and looks, made him an immediate fan favorite. Following the show, he formed his own band Daughtry which released its chart-topping debut album in November of 2006. Daughtry has maintained a steady hard rock career that’s included five albums to date. Recent set lists have included favorites such as “It’s Not Over,” “Home,” “Over You,” “Life After You,” “September” and “Waiting for Superman” along with covers of songs by Prince and Chris Isaak.
TREVOR NOAH
BORGATA // 7 P.M. SUNDAY, SEPT. 1; $59, $79, $99
WHAT TO EXPECT: Trevor Noah is a South African comedian, actor and talk show host who moved to the United States in 2011 began making appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.” In 2014 he joined the cast of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” eventually taking over as host in September of 2015. As a comic, Noah has a charming way about him, but is also fearless with his subject matter. Politics, race and society’s abnormalities are all fair game when he hits the stage.
THE MODERN GENTLEMEN
RESORTS // VARIOUS DATES AND TIMES THROUGH AUGUST 30; $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Modern Gentlemen are a vocal quartet that backed the great Frankie Valli for over a decade before breaking out on their own, performing timeless classics of pop, jazz, doo-wop and rock with a modern twist. They’ve performed all over the world, but for the month of August will call Atlantic City home with a residency at Resorts Casino Hotel. Concertgoers will get to hear this exciting, dynamic group of talented singers breathe new life into classics of the Great American Songbook.
BAND ON TOUR
TROPICANA // 7 P.M. VARIOUS DATES THROUGH AUG. 30; $15, $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: Band on Tour offers up a tribute to some of the greatest rock bands of all time. They’ll cover AC/DC, U2, Queen, The Eagles, Van Halen, Pink Floyd, Bon Jovi and others in a show that’s great for both adults and kids. Patrick Coiteux directs this multimedia event featuring a catwalk and technical effects designed to give concertgoers the experience of being at the ultimate rock concert.
LEGENDS IN CONCERT
HARRAH’S // VARIOUS TIMES AND DATES THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPT. 1
WHAT TO EXPECT: Legends in Concert began in Las Vegas in the 1980s and has been running strong ever since as the world’s most successful tribute show. With a constantly revolving cast, Legends has presented tributes to hundreds of different performers in every genre from rock and pop to R&B, hip-hop and soul. This current run of shows at Harrah’s features tributes to artists such as Bruno Mars, Donna Summer, George Michael, David Bowie and Aretha Franklin.
